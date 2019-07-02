close
Wed Jul 03, 2019
July 3, 2019

Man dies as van overturns

Wed, Jul 03, 2019

SIALKOT: A man died and twelve others sustained injuries when a van overturned. The accident took place when a van tried to save a motor cyclist on Aimanabad Road in the limits of Sadr Sialkot police. As a result, M Shafique, 40, died on the spot and M Afzal, Bushra Ashraf, Shazia Imran, Farzana Fayyaz, Lal Deen, Kausar and others were injured.

