What is the #BottleCapChallenge and how is it done?

You might have come across videos on social media of some celebrities kicking bottles and may have been left wondering what this is all about.



This latest internet trend is termed the 'Bottle Cap Challenge'.

Hollywood actor Jason Statham, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway and singer John Mayer were among the prominent personalities who took on the challenge.





How is it done?



Those taking the challenge have to unscrew the cap off a bottle with a spin kick without moving the bottle itself while filming the entire thing in slow-motion before posting it on social media and challenging your friends.

The challenge became viral after it kicked off in the world of mixed martial arts before slowly enveloping the entire world.







