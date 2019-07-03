close
Wed Jul 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
July 3, 2019

England vs New Zealand Live Score: ICC World Cup 2019

Sports

AFP
Wed, Jul 03, 2019

Chester-le-Street: England put New Zealand to field first after winning the toss as the two teams fight to elevate their chances of entering the semi-finals in the 41st match of the ICC World Cup 2019 at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday.

Make cricket more fun with predictions and prizes! Play CricFun - Predict & Win

Live Ball to Ball Commentary:

Latest News

More From Sports