Priyanka Chopra reveals how life has changed after marriage with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' fame skyrocketed after their grand wedding held in December last year captured much of the limelight.



The 'Quantico' actor has recently shed light on her whirlwind wedding and how life is after marriage with Nick Jonas.

It is a known fact that Nick and Priyanka decided to take the plunge and tie the knot after a few months of dating.

They had their regal wedding ceremony in Priyanka's home country India which spurred endless headlines.

Talking to Elle UK, Priyanka spoke of the wedding, "We decided on the venue for our wedding in October and we got married on 1 December. We had one-and-a-half months to plan, so we were just like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, let's get it.' And suddenly we were like, 'Ohhh god. It was very extravagant. Hopefully, you just do it once. So it's fine."

Priyanka went on to add that after her wedding she was blessed with not just a husband but two sisters too.

"I've never had a sister, so it's really nice to have Danielle [Jonas] and Sophie [Turner], and just inheriting the family by proxy," she told the magazine. "Sophie is super talented, super funny and we have the most fun when we go out together."

Priyanka also had something to say about how life alters after marriage.

"It's so different. I'd never realized having a husband and a boyfriend are such different things. When you say your vows, it's like, this person is my family, and it's the family I chose. There's a weird responsibility to them. And a safety that comes from it. We are learning about each other every day."

Pee Cee also said she plans on getting a house in London with Nick.

"Nick and I want to get a place in London at some point. Whenever I go there, I feel connected to the city."

If the couple does find a home in London, Priyanka will be closer to one of her besties, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who she calls 'Megs'.

"She was always meant for big things. To be a change and be an important voice in doing that. It's amazing that she found that calling and has the platform to be able to do it."

As for her work, Priyanka aims to represent her roots on the screen.

"My life's dream is to be able to make or produce a movie that has a predominately South Asian cast," she told the magazine. "I'm so glad that I've been put into the position where I have the ability to open those doors. I want to do it because no one was able to do it for me."