Fan from Yemen presents musical tribute to Shah Rukh Khan

The Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has admirers not only in India but around the globe also. One of his fans from Yemen has come to the fore, sharing his videos on social with musical tribute to the actor.



The SRK fan is using micro-blogging website, Twitter, to express his admiration for Bollywood music and particularly the actor commonly known as King Khan. The young Arabic-speaking fan has sung nearly all the hit numbers from SRK’s classics beautifully and impeccably.

The fan, named Qeymar, is being hailed by social media users for his melodious tributes that he has been presenting to the actor since December last year.

Qeymar has shared short videos in which he is seen singing the most known and iconic tracks from the actor's flicks.

Qeymar has sung some short patches of songs from SRK's famous movies, including 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'DDLJ', 'Kal Ho Na Ho', and Baazigar.



In recent past, another SRK fan’s video has gone viral on social media. The fan from Nigeria vocalized a song 'Kal Ho Na Ho' from the movie 'Kal Ho Na Ho'. The fan demonstrated his melodious side quite well.