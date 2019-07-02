close
Tue Jul 02, 2019
Sports

AFP
July 3, 2019

Murray, Serena form dream team for Wimbledon mixed doubles

Sports

AFP
Wed, Jul 03, 2019

LONDON: Andy Murray will team up with Serena Williams to play in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon, his management team announced Tuesday.

Murray, who is gradually returning to tennis after major hip surgery, will join forces with Williams in an all-star partnership when the draw is announced on Wednesday.

The Scot is already entered into the men´s doubles at Wimbledon where he is playing alongside France´s Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

