Tue Jul 02, 2019
Sports

AFP
July 2, 2019

Sharapova quits Wimbledon in first round

Sports

AFP
Tue, Jul 02, 2019

London: Former champion Maria Sharapova was knocked out of Wimbledon in the first round on Tuesday, raising more questions about her future in the sport.

The 2004 champion retired with a right arm injury in the final set of her tie with Frenchwoman Pauline Parmentier who claimed a 4-6, 7-6 (7/), 5-0 win.

Sharapova, now ranked at 80 in the world, served for the match in the second set but then needed treatment on her arm.

The 32-year-old had only returned to the tour in Mallorca last month after five months out to recover from shoulder surgery.

