Sharapova quits Wimbledon in first round

London: Former champion Maria Sharapova was knocked out of Wimbledon in the first round on Tuesday, raising more questions about her future in the sport.
The 2004 champion retired with a right arm injury in the final set of her tie with Frenchwoman Pauline Parmentier who claimed a 4-6, 7-6 (7/), 5-0 win.
Sharapova, now ranked at 80 in the world, served for the match in the second set but then needed treatment on her arm.
The 32-year-old had only returned to the tour in Mallorca last month after five months out to recover from shoulder surgery.
