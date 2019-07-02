Scooter Braun’s wife attacks Taylor Swift, calls her a ‘bully’

With Hollywood in frenzy over Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun’s spat involving the latter acquiring Big Machine Records and subsequently owning her complete music catalog, the entrepreneur’s wife stepped in defending her husband and bashing the singer instead.

Taking to Instagram, Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun’s wife Yael Cohen Braun turned her guns towards the 29-ear-old 'Bad Blood' hit maker calling her a ‘bully’ in the entire scenario.

"Girl, who are you to talk about bullying? The world has watched you collect and drop friend like wilted flowers. My husband is anything but a bully, he’s spent his life standing up for people and causes he believes in.... Beyond that, it’s easy to see that the point of putting this out was to get to bully him. You are supposed to be a role model, but continue to model bullying," she stated.

The post comes in light of Taylor’s retaliation in a Tumblr post where she opened up about the distress that was caused to her after she found out Braun now owns her entire music catalog and further accusing him of being a ‘manipulative bully.’



Soon after that, the entire industry stood divided with many stepping in favor of Bieber and Braun while others hailing support for Taylor.