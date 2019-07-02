Paris Fashion Week: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra head out in style

PARIS: Love birds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have kicked off their outing at the Paris Fashion Week (PFW) after attending Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas wedding in the city earlier last week.



The loved-up couple were snapped arriving at the PFW serving major fashion goals to everyone around.

Pee Cee was seen gracing the event with a silk green gown featuring pleats around the waist and a belt. Meanwhile Nick looked suave in a black pant-suit with a darker shade of grey shirt to go with it.

The fashionista couple even posed for photographs while fans gushed over them.

Check out Nickyanka's pictures here:



