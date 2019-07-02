Bangladesh vs India Live Score: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Ball by Ball Commentary, Scorecard

BIRMINGHAM: India have won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh at the 40th match of the ICC World Cup 2019.

Both countries have played seven matches each so far in the tournament. India won five matches and lost only one with one NR match. They are placed second on the points table with 11 points and an NRR of 0.854.

Live commentary: