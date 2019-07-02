Zainab Abbas meets Queen of Pop Rihanna as she roots for WI at World Cup clash

CHESTER-LE-STREET: Famed Pakistani presenter and ICC digital insider Zainab Abbas met with singing sensation Rihanna as she turned up to cheer for the West Indies team against their match with Sri Lanka at the ongoing World Cup 2019 on Monday.

Dressed in a white dream, Rihanna sprinkled stardust at the men in maroon as she rooted for them from the bleachers.

The Barbados singing queen also met with ICC presenter Zainab Abbas as videos from their meeting emerged on the social media.



Zainab took to Instagram to share her feelings on meeting the 'wonderful queen of pop.'

In another post Zainab wrote:

"Guess who I met today.. @badgalriri at the SLvWI game.."

The 'Umbrella' star even met the former West Indies cricketer Joel Garner, a member of the highly regarded late 1970s and early 1980s Windies cricket teams.



