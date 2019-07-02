Mahira Khan pens her lovely feelings about life in Los Angeles

KARACHI: Recalling her memorable moments, Pakistani starlet Mahira Khan has shared an interesting story on Instagram about her life in L.A, where once she studied and worked.

Undoubtedly, Mahira Khan has proved to be a visual storyteller who never lets her millions of followers and admirers get bored as the brilliant actor keeps sharing interesting facts and stories on social media to gain applause and attracts more fans.

Amidst her gorgeous pictures, Mahira shared a heartwarming story and her life back in L. A, saying: "A strange feeling going to the places where your life existed at one point in time. The bus stand you sat and waited at, the streets you walked, the place which was your first job, the shops you stared at and wondered if your pay cheque could afford you that dress or the sky you looked up at and wished upon". The picture is of the L. A. sky and Mahira continues, "My LA, you will always be my city of dreams.. I love you P.S look at the sky in all its glory, kissing me goodbye."

The gorgeous star was born in Karachi but had to leave for L.A to pursue her studies. She also worked there as a student to bear the expenses and pay the her bills.



Pakistan's superstar began her career as a VJ and later appeared in the hit drama serial 'Humsafar' that became a massive hit in India and Pakistan.

She starred opposite Fawad Khan and both she and Fawad became majorly coveted celebrities in their own right.

