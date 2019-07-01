close
Mon Jul 01, 2019
AFP
July 2, 2019

Taliban, Afghan rivals to meet Sunday in Qatar: US, Germany

WASHINGTON: Rival Afghans including the Taliban will meet starting Sunday in Qatar in a fresh attempt to reach a political solution and end nearly two decades of US military involvement, American and German officials announced.

Germany, which is the co-host of the talks along with Qatar, said that all Afghans would participate in "personal capacity and on an equal footing."

