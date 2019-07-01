Taliban, Afghan rivals to meet Sunday in Qatar: US, Germany

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: Rival Afghans including the Taliban will meet starting Sunday in Qatar in a fresh attempt to reach a political solution and end nearly two decades of US military involvement, American and German officials announced.
Germany, which is the co-host of the talks along with Qatar, said that all Afghans would participate in "personal capacity and on an equal footing."
