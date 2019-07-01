Zaira Wasim confirms her social media accounts were not hacked

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim has confirmed in a tweet on Monday that her social media accounts were not hacked.

Earlier on Monday, an Indian news agency reported that the actress’s manager denied reports of Zaira’s social media account getting hacked and that she had not written the lengthy announcement.

However, another Indian news agency reported that Zaira’s manager Tuhin Mishra claimed he never said the reported statements and that the post was written by Zaira Wasim.

"We have never said that her account was hacked. We just said that we would definitely like to know what has happened. And the post was done by her," said Zaira Wasim's manager Tuhin Mishra.

The posts - shared on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook - are still live.

On the other hand, the 18-year-old actress in her tweet dismissed such reports, writing: "This to clarify that none of my social media accounts were or are hacked and are being handled by me personally. Kindly refrain from believing or sharing claims that state otherwise! Thanks."

Zaira Wasim has faced severe backlash after she announced on Saturday in an extensive note she posted on her social media accounts that she was ending her acting career 'to strengthen her relationship with her religion.'