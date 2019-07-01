US stocks rally on US-China trade truce

Wall Street stocks rallied early Monday, joining most global exchanges in the euphoria after the US and China agreed to a trade truce over the weekend.



The upbeat resolution to the long-anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who agreed they would not impose new tariffs, left investors bullish on the very near-term outlook for equities.

But following the G20 summit in Osaka, some analysts cautioned that Beijing and Washington remain far off from a long-term agreement to remove existing tariffs or resolve differences on technology-related trade.

The rebound Monday shows "there is fear among sidelined participants of missing out on further gains," Briefing.com analyst Patrick O´Hare said.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had gained 1.0 percent to 26,861.73, and the broad-based S&P 500 rose 1.1 percent to 2,975.09, as it reached a new intraday record.

Tech shares were especially buoyant and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.6 percent to 8,132.34.

With the G20 out of the way, focus in this holiday-shortened week returns to a heavy load of US economic data, including updates on the manufacturing and services industry, second-quarter auto sales and the jobs report for June.

Also, investors are beginning to look ahead to the second-quarter earnings season, which begins in about two weeks.