Raveena Tandon calls Zaira Wasim ‘ungrateful’, ‘regressive’ for quitting Bollywood for Islam

Bollywood starlet Zaira Wasim may have called it quits with the industry to focus on ‘strengthening her relationship with Allah’ but the former actor has subsequently sparked a series of backlash.

B-Town star Raveena Tandon criticized the 18-year-old ‘Secret Superstar’ actor calling her ‘ungrateful’ to the industry while terming her views as ‘regressive.’

Turning to Twitter, Tandon stated: “Doesn't matter if two-film olds are ungrateful to the industry that have given them all. Just wish they'd exit gracefully and keep their regressive views to themselves."

She said in another tweet: " Exit is your choice,reason,by all means.Just do not demean it for everyone else.The industry where all work shoulder to shoulder,no differences,caste,religion or where you come from.”

Earlier on Sunday, the young star of ‘Dangal’ fame had announced her decision to end her acting career as she said: “What it also did was to lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of imaan (faith). While I continued to work in an environment that consistently interfered with my imaan, my relationship with my religion was threatened. I discovered my lack of knowledge of the basic fundamentals of my religion and how my inability to reinforce a change earlier was a result of confusing my heart's contentment and wellbeing with strengthening and satisfying my own (shallow and worldly) desires."







