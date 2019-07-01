Karisma Kapoor rubs shoulders with 'Big Bang Theory' fame Kunal Nayyar

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor was recently snapped in a picture alongside Kunal Nayyar of the famed TV series 'The Big Bang Theory'.



Karisma was seen donning a rose gold and black outfit that she paired with bold red lips. She posed with Kunal Nayyar who was dressed in a blue suit.

The duo was all smiles at their night out.

It was only recently that Karisma Kapoor celebrated her 45th birthday in London with close friends and family.



She was seen partying off in London with sister Kareena Kapoor along with ace film director Karan Johar.

Saif Ali Khan too is in London for the shooting of his film 'Jawaani Jaaneman.'

