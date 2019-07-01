Sushmita Sen quashes breakup rumours in romantic post for Rohman Shawl

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sushmita Sen has come forth refuting all the rumours suggesting her relationship with boyfriend Rohman Shawl has hit a rough patch.
The 43-year-old actor took to Instagram to post a loved-up picture with her beau saying 'I love you' reiterating her feelings for Rohman.
The former Miss Universe uploaded a picture post their steamy workout session and captioned it as, "He’s lean...she’s mean. I love you @rohmanshawl #backtobasics #gym #home #dubai #wegotthis I love you guys!!!”
A number of fans commented on the picture and lauded the actor's undying spirit and sheer dedication.
Actor Achint Kaur commented to the post saying, “Stay blessed.”
A fan wrote “Team of strength and of happiness. So inspiring.” Another wrote, “You guys look perfect together. May god bless you both! Much love.” A fan even advised the couple, “Please do an action movie.”
A few days ago, rumours were rife that Rohman and Sushmita's relationship is on the rocks, and quite possibly on the verge of split.
