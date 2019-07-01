Sushmita Sen quashes breakup rumours in romantic post for Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen has come forth refuting all the rumours suggesting her relationship with boyfriend Rohman Shawl has hit a rough patch.

The 43-year-old actor took to Instagram to post a loved-up picture with her beau saying 'I love you' reiterating her feelings for Rohman.

The former Miss Universe uploaded a picture post their steamy workout session and captioned it as, "He’s lean...she’s mean. I love you @rohmanshawl #backtobasics #gym #home #dubai #wegotthis I love you guys!!!”



A number of fans commented on the picture and lauded the actor's undying spirit and sheer dedication.



Actor Achint Kaur commented to the post saying, “Stay blessed.”

A fan wrote “Team of strength and of happiness. So inspiring.” Another wrote, “You guys look perfect together. May god bless you both! Much love.” A fan even advised the couple, “Please do an action movie.”

A few days ago, rumours were rife that Rohman and Sushmita's relationship is on the rocks, and quite possibly on the verge of split.