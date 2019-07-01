3 royal traditions Meghan Markle, Prince Harry might break at Archie's christening

The christening ceremony of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's newborn son Master Archie Harrison - Winston Mountbatten is all set to take place in July.



With christening ceremonies holding immense importance for the new members of the royal family, people are speculating that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might break a few royal traditions, given their history of not adhering to the traditional ways things are done in.

Prior to Archie's birth, the couple released a statement telling fans they wished to keep the details surrounding Archie's birth "private" until they had time to celebrate "as a new family."

The couple kept the location of the birth of Archie private as well and have not really shared any pictures of the baby yet.

Here are three royal traditions Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are likely to breach at the christening of Prince Archie.

1. The Queen will not attend the event reportedly

According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, "the Queen reportedly won't attend owing to prior commitments."

She gave up baby Louis' christening last year citing the same reasons.

As per her schedule, the Queen will be busy attending engagements in Scotland throughout the first week of July.

She will also host a garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on July 3.

2. Harry and Meghan will not release official photos from the ceremony

In honour of their earlier decision to keep baby news private, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might not release official photos from the christening ceremony.

The couple also gave the royal photo call outside the hospital just after their son arrived a major miss.

Since the official photo call at Windsor Castle, which took place a few days after the birth, the pair have only showed glimpses of their son on social media.



It is highly plausible that the couple will keep pictures from the ceremony private.

Fitzwilliams told INSIDER that such a decision would be "unthinkable."

"I cannot believe they will not release a christening photo," said Fitzwilliams, former editor of 'The International Who's Who.'

"They always do, it's a historic occasion. We've not seen much of baby Archie. This would be unthinkable."

3. The ceremony could honour Archie's American heritage, rather than his British one

Royal commentator Camilla Tominey gave way to some major bombshells about the reported ceremony.

She said, "Well, speculation is mounting that it is going to be July 4, which, of course, would be wonderful to celebrate Independence Day in America as well as baby Archie's big day in Windsor."

She added that Meghan's American celebrity friends will also attend the ceremony.

These include Serena Williams, Jessica Mulroney and Misha Nunu.



Earlier, Meghan celebrated Mother's Day with Archie in the American version while in UK.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry will follow royal traditional rules too. The venue of the ceremony will remain St George's Chapel, where is also Prince Harry was christened.