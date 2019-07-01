Is this a photo of first Muslim female major general in US Air Force?

An image has been shared hundreds of times in multiple posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram which claim it shows the first Muslim major general to lead a unit in the United States Air Force. The claim is false; the image has been doctored from an original photo of a different woman.

The image was shared in a post on Facebook on July 24, 2018. The post has been shared more than 700 times.

Below is a screenshot of the misleading post:

The caption states: "Major General Fatima Hemminger, commander of the Twelfth Air Force, United States Air Force. Fatima is the first female commander of the Twelfth Air Force, which is an air combat wing of the branch. She is also the first Muslim major general in the USAF, as well as the highest ranking hijabi Muslim within the Air Force."

The same image was shared on Facebook with a similar claim.

It was also shared on Twitter with a similar claim, and on Instagram.

The claim is false; the image has been doctored from an original photo of a different woman, who is a US Air Force major general.

A reverse image search on Google found the original photo published on the United States Air Force website.

Below is a screenshot of the original photo:

The caption of the photo states: “Maj. Gen. Linda S. Hemminger met with female leaders in Omaha at the Ten Dinner Aug. 14 in the Patriot's Club at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb. General Hemminger is mobilization assistant to the deputy surgeon general of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo/Lance Cheung)”.

Linda Hemminger was a Major General in the United States Air Force and retired on June 15, 2009, according to her biography published on the US Air Force database.

A keyword search for ‘Fatima Hemminger’ on the US Air Force website only shows results for Linda Hemminger.

According to US Air Force website, Major General Andrew Croft is currently the commander of the US Air Force Twelfth Air Force unit.