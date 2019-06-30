Rishi Kapoor says, India is backed by prayers from Pakistan, Bangladesh

Bollywood’s veteran star Rishi Kapoor is presently in the US getting treatment for his cancer, but the actor still has his eyes glued to the screen with the fiery England vs India clash.

While India seems to be in for a tough fight as England put forth a hefty total for the team, the '102 Not Out' actor seems to still be in positive spirits as he says that India today will be backed by prayers from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

“Sunday’s ICC game will be unique between India and England. 1.2 billion Indians,200 million Pakistanis, 150 million Bangladeshis and 25 million Sri Lankan’s will be praying for India’s win. If India loses then Pakistan,Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be out of the tournament. Jai Hind!” he tweeted on Saturday.

The actor had left for New York City last year in September to get treatment and was declared cancer free in May.