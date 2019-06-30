Sarfaraz commends star players Imad, Wahab, Shaheen for win against Afghanistan

Captain of the Pakistan team Sarfaraz Ahmed was all praises for the star players of yesterday’s match who led the team to victory against Afghanistan at Leeds, on Saturday.



In a video message revealed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the wicketkeeper-batsman hailed Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imad Wasim and Wahab Riaz for their remarkable performances.

“It was an important event and a crucial match for us and the way that the boys handled the match was astounding,” he started off.

“I’ll have to give my praise to first of all, Shaheen Shah Afridi who bowled remarkably and then of course the way Imad finished the match obviously in the middle brief innings from Babar and Imam were also good, but the way Imad handled the pressure was impresive."

While he praised the bowling attack of the Green Shirts, he observed that the batting could have improved but nonetheless was full of praise for the overs batted by Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz who played a significant part in the win.

Moreover, he also spoke of the qualms he had regarding Wahab’s injury on his finger and how dropping him could have been a loss for the team but he gave his 100 percent even so.

Furthermore, about the upcoming crucial match against Bangladesh on Friday, the captain said while the clash remains at the very end, the players would be putting their sole focus on the game and coming out victorious regardless of what the situation turns out to be on the outside with other teams’ performances.

Expressing his gratitude towards the fans who have been standing in support of the team despite the shabby performances earlier, Sarfaraz said: “You have supported us when we were in need of it the most and its only because of your prayers that Pakistan currently stands at number four.”