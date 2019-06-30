close
Sun Jun 30, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
June 30, 2019

Pakistani fans root for India against England

Sports

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 30, 2019

As the entire subcontinent seems to be uniting to support India in their fiery clash against England, Pakistani fans on Twitter are on a roll once again. 

 Virat Kohli-led team’s victory today would largely write the fate of Pakistan in the World Cup.

Soon after the match kicked off, Pakistan supporters once again put their best meme game forward but this time, not for the Green Shirts but their arch-rivals, India.

Here are some of the best responses found on Twitter:



