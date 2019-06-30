Shoaib Akhtar wants Pakistani fans to back India against England

Former cricketer and TV analyst Shoaib Akhtar has urged Pakistani fans here and in England to support India in a crunch match today against tournament favourites England.

In a vlog on his official YouTube channel, Akhtar commented on Pakistan’s performance in Afghanistan match on Saturday at Headingley, Leeds where Green Shirts defeated Afghanistan in a thriller.

“My heart is still pumping,” he said in the video released after the match, which Pakistan won in the last over.

"This is how Pakistan plays and you can’t do much about it", Akhtar added.

He was critical of both the openers who are not performing in the mega event and in fact putting burden on the batting line up.

"That was a terrible performance by our batsmen."

"I think either Imam should improve himself or leave", Akhtar lamented.

"Had Imad [Wasim] not batted responsibly today, we would have been routed by the team we coached."

Akhtar also gave some tips to Afghan cricket team to improve their game at the international level, for which, he said ‘they need to enhance their local cricketing infrastructure’.

“This World Cup is an opportunity for them to get the international exposure and it should help them step up. Pakistan has helped you earlier and ready to do more.”