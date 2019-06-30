Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas tie the knot, Priyanka Chopra dazzles in a saree

The much anticipated nuptials of Hollywood’s power couple Joe Jonas and Sohpie Turner finally took place in south of France with fans awestruck over the magical ceremony.

The inside pictures coming afloat as the second wedding ceremony takes place on Sunday at the Château de Torreau in Sarrians, France appears to be straight out of a fairytale, contrary to their spontaneous and more casual Las Vegas nuptials.

The Game of Thrones starlet was a vision donning a white voluminous wedding dress featuring a full skirt with a train and capped sleeves, keeping her sleek locks down her back.









On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra stood out as she flaunted her traditional soft pink saree while keeping her hair tied in a bun.

The nuptials of the two lovebirds were also attended by Sophie’s co-star on the HBO hit Game of Thrones, Maisie Williams who was seen decked in all-white for the rehearsal dinner a day before.









