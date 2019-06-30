England v India preview, World Cup 2019 Match 36, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details

England’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 hopes are hanging in the balance ahead of their clash with India, at Edgbaston, on 30 June.



Match details

Match 38: England v India

Edgbaston, Birmingham

Venue: Sunday, 30 June

Time: 02:30pm PST, 9:30 am GMT

Pre-tournament favourites England started their campaign on a high, winning four out of their first five games. However, successive defeats to Sri Lanka and Australia have left the hosts needing to win at least one – and potentially both – of their final two matches to reach the semi-finals. Their task, against an India side who recently usurped Eoin Morgan’s men to reach the summit of the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings, is daunting.

Virat Kohli’s side are unbeaten in the competition so far, having overcome South Africa, Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan and West Indies, while seeing their contest with New Zealand abandoned due to rain. What’s more, they boast happy memories of facing England at Edgbaston, having triumphed in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy six years ago.

Weather report

The weather is set fair, with temperatures reaching as high as 25 degrees Celsius.

Pitch report

If Pakistan's game against New Zealand offers any indication, the pitch should provide plenty of assistance for spin and make a score around 270 competitive.