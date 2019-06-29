Retiring Hamid limps out of Headingley

LEEDS, ENGLAND: Afghanistan pacer Hamid Hassan limped out of the ground at Headingley on Wednesday after bowling just two overs in what was his last international match for his country.

Hamid, 32, who had announced his international retirement after Saturday’s World Cup match against Pakistan, apparently pulled his hamstring and left the field after giving away 13 from two overs as Pakistan chased a victory target of 228.

Hamid is regarded as one of the architects of Afghanistan’s rise from a second string associate member team to one of the frontline sides in international cricket in recent years.

One of the leading ODI wicket-takers for Afghanistan with 59 wickets from 37 matches, Hamid was one of the several disappointments for Afghanistan at the ongoing World Cup. He took only one wicket from five appearances in the tournament.