8 things we love about Samsung’s 2019 TV line-up

Samsung announced their 2019 line of televisions earlier this week at a special event held in Karachi. As the number one world leader in television sales for the last 13 years, expectations are high for Samsung’s 2019 QLED line.



Indeed, to this end, Roy Chang, Managing Director of Samsung Pakistan highlighted the effort put into ensuring “the best viewing experience ever”, through cutting-edge innovation and an emphasis on intelligent, but stylish design.

Here are 8 things we’re looking forward to from their new line-up:

1. A TV that thinks for itself

Driving the new television is Samsung’s state-of-the-art Quantum Processor, which allows for the deployment of advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies. In addition to using this to recommend content based on your viewing history, this AI technology is also being deployed in real-time to improve the viewing experience by adjusting picture quality, sound, brightness, contrast and a host of other features.

2. Better picture quality

The 2019 QLED 8K offers a 7680x4320 resolution, resulting in a staggering 33 million pixels, providing sixteen times the resolution of regular HD viewing. Beyond the resolution, Samsung’s exclusive Quantum Dot technology allows viewers to see real colors with 100 percent color volume. Additionally, their Direct Full Array utilizes the power of Samsung’s Quantum Processor to break each frame into zones, controlling the backlight in each to maximize depth and detail, allowing for richer blacks and less light blooming. They have also further strengthened their anti-glare features to minimize light reflections to maximize color crispness.

3. Future technology made for today's content

Samsung’s proprietary AI Quantum Processor uses intelligent machine learning to analyze and upscale your content, eliminating the all too common complaint about content not keeping pace with technological innovations. Using their AI Upscaling technology, the 2019 QLED 8K line can bring HD and 4K content to near 8K quality, allowing viewers to reap the benefits of these new technologies without having to wait for content to catch up.

4. An almost 3D experience without the clunky glasses

This AI Upscaling technology has proven so effective that Samsung have removed their 3D functionality from their televisions, allowing viewers to experience the superior picture quality and immersive experience of 3D content, without the clunky glasses. Indeed, with content shot in 3D remaining rare, this allows for the best of both worlds – providing an immersive, high-quality experience available for all content.

5. No more digging through sound and stereo settings

The Adaptive Sound technology in the 2019 QLED line automatically optimizes your sound experience through Spatial and Scenic analysis, eliminating the need to hunt through and adjust sound and stereo settings before watching a movie, cricket match or the news.

Through their spatial analysis, the TV sends out and collects signals to analyze the space in your room, recognizing the different sound experience needed for a small bedroom versus an open-concept living room.

Their new Scenic analysis takes things a step further, separating and classifying the audio to identify key characteristics such as speech, music and ambient noise, and can intelligently optimize the sound to suit the type of content, be it news, music, movies or sports.

6. A wider viewing area for all your friends and family to enjoy

The 2019 QLED line includes an all-new Ultra Viewing Angle, significantly expanding the range of area within which the audience can enjoy their content without losing picture quality on the edges due to angle differences, allowing you to invite even more friends and family over to watch the next cricket match! By using two special layers, Samsung have been able to minimize leakage, focusing light beams correctly and ensuring they are spread evenly across the panel, to ensure great quality regardless of where you’re seated.

7. Unparalleled integration with your home

The 2019 QLED line also integrates seamlessly with other technologies, including your cellphone and other smart electronic appliances. Beyond integration with Samsung’s own products such as Bixby and Smart Things, the 2019 line also includes new integration with apple products, including Apple TV, and with AirPlay 2 built-in, allowing easy integration with iPhones, iPads and Macbooks.

8. Usefulness and Style when the TV’s on – and when it’s off

In addition to a high quality TV, Samsung’s new line includes a host of options and styles to make the most of your TV even when it’s off. With their Ambient Mode, the standard black screen of a television is transformed – the TV can be set to mimic the background wall, display a piece of art, keep you updated on the latest weather and news or display a customized light grid to turn even the most mundane living room into a party room.

Samsung’s 2019 QLED line, including QLED 8K, QLED 4K and UHD models, will be available nationwide and online in mid-July.