‘83’ makers in talks to make a film on ICC World Cup 2019, given India lifts the trophy

Bollywood megastar Ranveer Singh is presently occupied filming India’s 1983 triumph in the World Cup in Kabir Khan’s upcoming film titled ‘83’.

However, it looks like after the release of this, the makers are buckling up to recreate another victory of India, given it ends up happening: The ICC World Cup 2019.

As per the latest hearsay, the co-producer of the film Madhu Mantena released a statement saying: “We are making the film (‘83’) to mark the iconic 1983 victory. After ‘83', if India wins the World Cup this year in 2019, we would like to make a film on the win.”

On the other hand, a source close to the production also revealed: “The talks for the movie have already begun. Madhu is super excited to get the movie going. He has started further talks on this new project as well.”

The Ranveer Singh-starrer comes forth by Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Reliance Entertainment and is slated to hit theaters on April 10, 2020.