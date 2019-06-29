Sonam Kapoor says she was supposed to date husband Anand Ahuja's friend initially

Bollywood’s glam girl Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja’s impeccable love story has fans swooning over them. However, the actor just revealed how the two started off on a rough note.

The 34-year-old Khoobsurat actor shed light on startling details of how her relationship with Anand started and how she was supposed to get set up with his best friend initially.

“One evening my friends conned me into visiting a bar at the Taj. I went there quite irritated. When I reached there, I realised my friends had called these two-three boys whom I had no interest in meeting. I was like, 'I don't want to date anybody. I don't believe in marriage and all this nonsense',” she said.

“I saw Anand and his friend. His friend was tall like me, liked reading like me and was a huge fan of Hindi movies. He was an educated and a nice guy,” she goes on to say.

“Sometimes, people believe that when they have similar interests, they can be together. No one would think of Anand and me together because Anand is totally different. He had no idea that Anil Kapoor was my father. I ended up speaking to Anand the whole evening. Anand was trying to get me to talk to his friend...like being the middle man. But we ended up talking more,” she continued.

She further revealed how Anand had even managed to get on her bad books for breaking one of the principles she holds close to her: “Then one day I got a Facebook request from Anand saying, 'Hey! Are you still single? Because so and so is still single and if you're ever in London, please connect with him.' That message came at 2:30 am. I messaged him saying that first you shouldn't be messaging me so late in the night. I'm like a school teacher in matters like these.”

“Don't mess with me so late in the night. And if the friend is interested then he should message me himself. Why are you messaging me? That's how the conversation started. We began talking on the phone. Then we met,” she added.

She ended the story on another endearing note mentioning how she had asked Anand after a few weeks if he still wants her to talk to his friend to which he said: “No, No! Not at all. Talk to me. I'm keeping you for myself.”