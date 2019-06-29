Inside look at Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's wedding destination

As two of Hollywood’s lovebirds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas prep to tie the knot once again in south of France, fans after coming across the venue for the nuptials were left awestruck.

As per a report by TMZ, the 'Game of Thrones' starlet and the acclaimed singer will be getting hitched at Chateau de Tourreau in Avignon, France where the couple’s friends and families have already arrived.

The picturesque chateau expands to over 17 acres, with a swimming pool, numerous scenic gardens with the architecture boasting of an 18th century imperial taste.

On the other hand, it also features 12 king bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.

Here is an inside look at the ravishing French country house:



