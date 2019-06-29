Pakistan fans lauded for cleaning the stadium after win against New Zealand

Some Pakistan fans may have brought a bad name to the nation by abusing and heavily criticizing the players but the sportsman spirit showed by a majority has set them apart from supporters of the other nine teams.

Donning green shirts and chanting slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ the fans after celebrating the victory of their team against New Zealand on Wednesday garnered ample appreciation from all around as they stayed back at the stadium collecting trash from the Edgbaston stands.

The video that started making rounds on the internet showed fans on the vacant and littered bleachers, collecting the trash and setting an example for the rest of fans.



Earlier, Egyptians supporters had also received applause for doing the same after their African Cup of Nations fixture, while Japan and Senegal fans had also same during the FIFA World Cup match 2018.