Indians trolled by West Indian fans with 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan

India on Thursday defeated West Indies by 125 runs in their World Cup 2019 match.



The defeat against India ended West Indies's World Cup hopes in Old Trafford, Manchester.

Thousands of Indians had thronged cricket stadium outnumbering West Indian fans.

As the India team started dominating the match, crowd became louder and noisy to the chagrin of some West Indian fans.

While Indian team proved to be more than a match for the opposition, some West Indian fans refused to be silenced by booing Indian supporters and came up with something that left Indian fans speechless.

It was the "Pakistan Zindabad (Long Live Pakistan)" slogan that West Indians fans used in order to silence the Indian crowd.

A video of a West Indian fan doing the aforementioned has also gone viral on social media with fans sharing it with their own humorous takes on it.