West Indies all-rounder Brathwaite fined for breaching ICC code





LONDON: West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite has been fined 15% of his match fee for showing dissent in his side´s World Cup defeat against India.

The offence during the match at Old Trafford on Thursday constituted a level-one breach of the International Cricket Council´s code of conduct.

One demerit point has been added to Brathwaite´s disciplinary record. He now has two demerit points.

The incident occurred when Brathwaite protested against the umpire´s decision to call a wide off his bowling.

Brathwaite admitted the offence and accepted the sanction so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Level-one breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player´s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Brathwaite had been handed one demerit point for a similar offence earlier in the tournament, in the league match against England.