After 'Endgame': can Spider-Man untangle Marvel's future?

LOS ANGELES: Spider-Man has barely finished saving the world with the Avengers, but he’s swinging back into cinemas for a new solo outing at a key moment for Marvel’s record-smashing superhero movies.

While Earth is now safe from master villain Thanos’s evil clutches, an epic storyline spanning all 22 previous Marvel films of the most lucrative franchise in film history ended with April’s monster hit "Avengers: Endgame."

Several key characters have died, including Robert Downey Jr.’s wildly popular Tony Stark, who kicked off the whole juggernaut of interconnected Marvel movies in 2008’s "Iron Man."

And plans for the next set of superhero films featuring Thor, Hulk and the remaining gang are tightly under wraps, leaving fans in a frantic spin.

What next for the $21 billion-grossing franchise?

"Spider-Man: Far From Home," out July 2, offers some answers.

It picks up the story soon after the spectacular, tear-jerking conclusion to "Endgame" and finds its hero counting down the days to summer vacation in Europe while worrying about his crush on a girl from class.

Despite its light-hearted premise, dastardly villains inevitably pop up in Venice, Prague and London to thwart Peter Parker’s puppy love.

So too do a handful of familiar faces from previous Marvel films -- with a few hints of what lies in store for the next set of movies.

"What comes next will be very different, will be very unique," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told AFP.

"Mr Stark is irreplaceable, but I think there are other heroes that are still around and that are quite important in the cinematic universe that will in surprising and unexpected ways step up to various leadership roles now that Tony has gone," he added.