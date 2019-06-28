Pakistan vs Afghanistan preview, World Cup 2019 Match 36, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details

Pakistan, with their new-found confidence stemming from back-to-back wins, will look to put on another clinical performance against Afghanistan to keep themselves in contention for a spot in their semi-finals.

Match detail

Match 36: Pakistan v Afghanistan

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Date: Saturday, 29 June

Time: 02:30pm PST, 09:30am GMT

No other team can quite demonstrate the game's unpredictable nature like Pakistan can. Their recent surge in form, with back-to-back wins against South Africa and New Zealand, has brought about interesting prospects in the final leg of the league stage at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019.

They have bounced back strongly from their initial setbacks, much like they did in 1992, and now find themselves in a position identical to the one during their victorious campaign 27 years ago.

While Mohammad Amir has been a consistent performer with the ball, Babar Azam's match-winning innings at Edgbaston comes as a huge positive for the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side. A win against Afghanistan on Saturday will keep them well and truly in the semi-final race, as the competition stiffens.

Afghanistan, much like West Indies, have shown flashes of brilliance for brief moments in almost each of their matches, but are yet to put on a complete match performance, which keeps them deprived of their first win in this tournament. While the bowlers put on a strong performance in their last two games against India and Bangladesh, lack of partnerships with the bat cost them on both occasions.

The Gulbadin Naib-led side will look to seek confidence from their warm-up fixture against Pakistan, where they had emerged victorious by three wickets.

Weather report

It will be a dry and sunny day with some gentle south-easterly winds.

Pitch report

Dryness might bring the spinners into play on a hot and humid day at Headingley. Both teams will look to bat first as batting is expected to get difficult as the day progresses.