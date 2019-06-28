South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live updates: ICC World Cup 2019

A win would keep Sri Lanka alive as competition tightens for the three remaining semi-final spots, but for that they have to get past a South African side with nothing to lose.

As did Pakistan’s win over New Zealand on Wednesday, 26th June, a win for Sri Lanka over South Africa would really open up the competition and tighten the race to the semi-finals.

Sri Lanka are currently seventh, but two points would take them straight up to fifth, just below England, who are themselves in a fight to make the last four now. Of course, any gain on the points table is only momentary as teams continue to scrap hard and displace each other, but it is precisely for that reason that every point from here on out matters.

South Africa have had their worst campaign ever at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. This is only the second time since their debut in the competition, in 1992, that they have failed to go past the first round. But there is nothing more dangerous in a multi-team tournament than a team with nothing to lose, and South Africa will be eager to prove just that by picking up wins in their last two matches and upset the teams that still stand a chance.

CricFun - Predict & Win: Making cricket more fun with predictions and prizes



Sri Lanka vs South Afria: Live score