Prince Harry, Meghan and baby to visit South Africa

LONDON: Britain's Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and their infant son Archie will visit South Africa later this year in their first official tour as a family, Buckingham Palace said Thursday.



"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will undertake an official visit to South Africa this autumn at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office," the palace said in a statement.

Harry, 34, will also visit Angola and Malawi at the request of Britain's Foreign Office and conduct a working trip to Botswana while in the region.

Harry and Meghan said on their Instagram account that it would be their "first official tour as a family", with Archie born on May 6 set to join them in South Africa.

Their first official trip as a married couple was a 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand in October 2018.

Meghan, 37, recently made her first public appearance since giving birth to Archie, joining a host of British royals to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday in London on June 8.

The couple said they were "excited" by the trip on their Instagram account.

"The duke and duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the Commonwealth and beyond," said the post.