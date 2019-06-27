UK could lose new Astra model over Brexit: carmaker PSA

French carmaker PSA on Thursday said its new Astra model would be built in Germany and the UK but stressed its English plant could lose out over Brexit.

"The decision on the allocation to the Ellesmere Port plant will be conditional on the final terms of the UK´s exit from the European Union" and an agreement with Britain´s largest union Unite, PSA said in a statement.

Separately, Unite said a no-deal Brexit would "snuff out the hope of securing the long-term future of" the Ellesmere Port factory in northwest England.

The current Astra is made in Poland and at the Ellesmere facility, which has around 1,100 workers.

"Groupe PSA has today announced its intention to manufacture the next generation Astra in two plants in Europe," the French carmaker said.

"The group has confirmed that the Russelsheim plant will manufacture Astra and that it is planned that the second plant will be Ellesmere Port."

PSA said production in Germany would start in 2021.

The Astra is branded as the Vauxhall Astra in the UK and as the Opel Astra elsewhere. PSA makes also French car brands Peugeot and Citroen.

The announcement Thursday comes as Japan´s foreign minister said he has pleaded with Britain to avoid a no-deal Brexit while the candidates vying to be the next UK prime minister warn the country could leave the EU without an agreement.

"We´re very concerned with (a) no-deal Brexit," he told BBC News in an interview released on the eve of this weekend´s G20 summit in Japan.

Britain was due to leave the EU on March 29, but has twice delayed its departure after Theresa May failed to persuade British MPs to back the divorce deal she struck with the bloc.

She resigned as prime minister earlier this month, and will be replaced by either Boris Johnson -- the frontrunner -- or Jeremy Hunt when about 160,000 Conservative Party members choose their next leader in July.

A no-deal Brexit could meanwhile cost UK-based carmakers up to Â£70 million ($89 million, 78 million euros) daily through delays to production, the country´s auto sector warned Tuesday.