Avengers: Endgame: Iron Man and Black Widow could come back to life, suggests fan-theory

The events of Avengers: Endgame led to the deaths of two extremely beloved characters of Black Widow and Iron Man leaving Marvel fans distraught and shaken over the loss of the original Avengers.

However, after the film’s release, fans got their heads together trying to come up with probable theories that could bring the two dear superheroes back to life and it looks like they’ve already figured out who the key character who's path they can follow to bring them back. And that is, past-Gamora.

As per the latest theories, the two characters can be brought back much like past-Gamora entered the present time fame in Avengers: Endgame as travelling through the Quantum Realm creates a new version of the characters’ past lives where they can make a separate future that never actually happened, like we saw Captain America go forth with.