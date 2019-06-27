Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Tickets, venue and time of ICC World Cup 2019 Match 36

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
After defeating unbeaten New Zealand in their must-win Wold Cup match on Wednesday, Pakistan will play their next match against Afghanistan on Saturday.
The green-shirts will have to beat Afghanistan in match number 36 of the World Cup 2019 to stay alive in the tournament.
Pakistan vs Afghanistan will be payed at Headingley, Leeds, England.
The match will start at 10:30 local (GMT).
Tickets
Click here for information about tickets.
Pakistan are likely to make no changes in the winning combination.
Pakistan's Likely Squad
Sarfaraz Ahmed
Shaheen Afridi
Mohammad Amir
Babar Azam
Mohammad Hafeez
Imam-ul-Haq
Shadab Khan
Wahab Riaz
Haris Sohail
Imad Wasim
Fakhar Zaman
Afghanistan will choose from the 15-member World Cup squad
Gulbadin Naib
Asghar Afghan
Aftab Alam
Ikram Ali Khil
Noor Ali Zadran
Hamid Hassan
Rashid Khan
Mohammad Nabi
Rahmat Shah
Hashmatullah Shahidi
Mohammad Shahzad
Samiullah Shinwari
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Dawlat Zadran
Najibullah Zadran
Hazrat Zazai
After defeating unbeaten New Zealand in their must-win Wold Cup match on Wednesday, Pakistan will play their next match against Afghanistan on Saturday.
The green-shirts will have to beat Afghanistan in match number 36 of the World Cup 2019 to stay alive in the tournament.
Pakistan vs Afghanistan will be payed at Headingley, Leeds, England.
The match will start at 10:30 local (GMT).
Tickets
Click here for information about tickets.
Pakistan are likely to make no changes in the winning combination.
Pakistan's Likely Squad
Sarfaraz Ahmed
Shaheen Afridi
Mohammad Amir
Babar Azam
Mohammad Hafeez
Imam-ul-Haq
Shadab Khan
Wahab Riaz
Haris Sohail
Imad Wasim
Fakhar Zaman
Afghanistan will choose from the 15-member World Cup squad
Gulbadin Naib
Asghar Afghan
Aftab Alam
Ikram Ali Khil
Noor Ali Zadran
Hamid Hassan
Rashid Khan
Mohammad Nabi
Rahmat Shah
Hashmatullah Shahidi
Mohammad Shahzad
Samiullah Shinwari
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Dawlat Zadran
Najibullah Zadran
Hazrat Zazai