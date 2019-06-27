close
Thu Jun 27, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
June 27, 2019

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Tickets, venue and time of ICC World Cup 2019 Match 36

Sports

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 27, 2019

After defeating unbeaten New Zealand in their must-win Wold Cup match on Wednesday, Pakistan will play their next match against  Afghanistan on Saturday.

The green-shirts will have to beat Afghanistan in match number 36 of the World Cup 2019 to  stay alive in the tournament.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan will be payed at Headingley, Leeds, England.

The match will start at 10:30 local (GMT).

Tickets 

Click here  for information about tickets.

Pakistan are likely to make no changes in the winning combination.

Pakistan's Likely Squad

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Shaheen Afridi

Mohammad Amir

Babar Azam

Mohammad Hafeez

Imam-ul-Haq

Shadab Khan

Wahab Riaz

Haris Sohail

Imad Wasim

Fakhar Zaman

Afghanistan will choose from the 15-member World Cup squad 

Gulbadin Naib

Asghar Afghan

Aftab Alam

Ikram Ali Khil

Noor Ali Zadran

Hamid Hassan

Rashid Khan

Mohammad Nabi

Rahmat Shah

Hashmatullah Shahidi

Mohammad Shahzad

Samiullah Shinwari

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Dawlat Zadran

Najibullah Zadran

Hazrat Zazai

