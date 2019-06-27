How celebrities have responded to Pakistan's triumph over New Zealand?

BIRMINGHAM: Cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties, the unbeaten New Zealand's incredible fall against Pakistan on Wednesday comes as a testament to that fact.

As Pakistan's tremendous performance against the Kiwis at the ICC World Cup 2019 last night made the latter crumble unfathomably, fans all around have begun backing their favourite team to join the semi finals.

Meanwhile, Pakistani celebrities have also jumped on the bandwagon to celebrate Pakistan's thumping triumph over New Zealand, something that has rekindled the dying hopes of everyone.

Here's how some eminent luminaries have responded to Sarfaraz and Co's thrilling win, their tweets mostly addressed towards Babar Azam's stellar performance with his stunning contribution to the team's winning streak.











