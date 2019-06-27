close
Thu Jun 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
June 27, 2019

How celebrities have responded to Pakistan's triumph over New Zealand?

Sports

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 27, 2019

BIRMINGHAM: Cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties, the unbeaten New Zealand's incredible fall against Pakistan on Wednesday comes as a testament to that fact.

As Pakistan's tremendous performance against the Kiwis at the ICC World Cup 2019 last night made the latter crumble unfathomably, fans all around have begun backing their favourite team to join the semi finals.

Meanwhile, Pakistani celebrities have also jumped on the bandwagon to celebrate Pakistan's thumping triumph over New Zealand, something that has rekindled the dying hopes of everyone.

Here's how some eminent luminaries have responded to Sarfaraz and Co's thrilling win, their tweets mostly addressed towards Babar Azam's stellar performance with his stunning contribution to the team's winning streak. 

View this post on Instagram

#cwc19 #pakistanzindabad #muhibmirza

A post shared by Muhib Mirza (@mohibmirza) on


View this post on Instagram

Congratulations Team Pakistan!

A post shared by Muniba Mazari (@muniba.mazari) on



Latest News

More From Sports