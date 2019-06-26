Pakistan from 1992 to 2019: Uncanny similarities turn suspicions into beliefs

As the ICC World Cup progresses, cricket fans and critics are starting to observe eerie similarities between the 1992 tournament in which Imran Khan-led Pakistan team lifted the winning trophy.

Back in the 1992 edition, Pakistan were hanging loosely off the edge, having their World Cup journey on the verge of conclusion before striking back; which is something that can be witnessed in 2019 as well, as similarities are now starting to be taken seriously by even those that shrugged them off as mere suspicions.

Pakistan were thrashed in their opening matches in both 1992 and 2019 while their second was a victory. On the other hand, their third game was declared a washout in both editions with them losing their next two clashes as well in both years while in their sixth match the team came out triumphant in 1992 and the stars are appearing to be in favor of Pakistan today as well during their clash with New Zealand at Birmingham.

Interestingly, in 1992, the match played against New Zealand and Pakistan started with the former winning the toss and choosing to bat with Pakistan bowling the entire team out and ending the Kiwis’ winning streak that was persistent even then and was evident in 2019 as well.







