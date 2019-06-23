South Africa’s Imran Tahir sparks memes online over his celebratory run

South African spinner Imran Tahir has been a silver lining for the crumbling Proteas in the ICC World Cup 2019 and was once again the one to nudge the strong start by Pakistan at Lord's on Sunday.

The 40-year-old leg spinner has become the latest to take over social media feeds as his distinct, signature celebratory run after routing wickets, has resulted in memes pouring from all around.

Hailing from Lahore, the Pakistani-origin bowler has become the leading wicket-taker in World Cup history but after taking the wickets for Pakistani openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq on Sunday at Lord’s, fans wasted no time in poking fun at his triumphant run around the ground.

Here are some unmissable reactions from Twitter users:



