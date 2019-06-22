Murray moves through to doubles semis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Former world number one Andy Murray's dream return continued on Saturday as he and Feliciano Lopez progressed to the doubles semi-finals at Queen's.
The 32-year-old, who is making his first competitive appearance since what he termed 'life-changing' hip surgery, and his partner polished off the all-British pairing of Dan Evans and Ken Skupski 6-4, 7-6 (7/3).
Lopez was on court having just reached the singles final by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 6-4.
After their match was suspended on Friday evening for poor light, Murray and Lopez resumed at a set up but 5-4 down in the second.
Murray, who had chatted with former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho while he was warming up, produced the shot of the ensuing tie-breaker, racing back to get to a lob and unleashing a stunning backhand winner.
With victory secured, Murray and Lopez then sat courtside to await defending champions Henri Kontinen and John Peers who they were facing for a place in the final.
