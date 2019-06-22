Emir of Qatar to arrive in Pakistan today

Islamabad: Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani is due to arrive in Islamabad on a two-day official visit on Saturday.

Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Saqar Bin Mubarak Al Mansouri said in statement that the visit of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Pakistan will contribute in strengthening the bilateral relations. He said the visit will establish a future partnership based relationship between the two countries.

Saqar Bin Mubarak Al Mansouri said the Emir will discuss bilateral relations between the two countries as well as a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern with Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr. Arif Alvi.

The Ambassador highlighted that Qatar and Pakistan have good relations and there is a common vision to strengthen them in various fields.

According to Instagram account of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Qatar has announced to invest $22 billion in different sectors of Pakistan.

"This comes as a second major investment in the country after the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had announced to invest $21 billion in Pakistan in three phases under its investment plan," read the post on the photosharing app earlier this week.