West Indies v New Zealand Preview, World Cup 2019 Match 29, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details

Having failed to replicate their success from the first game against Pakistan, West Indies need to win each of their remaining four matches to qualify for the semi-finals race.



Match details:

Match 29: West Indies v New Zealand

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Date: Saturday, 22 June

Time: 05:30pm PST, 12:30 GMT

West Indies have failed to combine as a team and produce match-winning results in their last few matches. Despite registering a par score of 321/8, Bangladesh chased down the total with 8.3 overs to spare as the bowlers failed to find their right lengths. Their senior players, Chris Gayle and Andre Russell haven't produced any performance of note, putting the lesser experienced middle order under further pressure.

As the race to the semi-finals stiffens, Jason Holder's men will need to put up a disciplined effort to rise against their dipping form and script a turnaround.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have been steadily moving to a position of strength at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, winning each of their four completed games so far. While results against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka were a product of flair, their big players rising to the occasion saw them over the line against South Africa. Each of their three all-rounders, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme and Mitchell Santner have performed on either fronts, contributing to a formidable balance.

Weather report:

It's expected to be dry and warmer in Manchester on Saturday. Some patchy fair-weather cloud is likely to develop, but otherwise there would be a good deal of sunny spells.

Pitch report:

Results from the last two games played at Old Trafford might tempt both the captains to bat first.