Video: Man apologises for harassing Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed





LONDON: After huge criticism from the true fans of cricket, the man who harassed Pakistan cricket team’s skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed when he was visiting a mall with his son, apologized for his insane behavior and offensive comments.



In his video message, the man - who claimed to be a Pakistani - regretted his unseemly behaviour against Sarfaraz Ahmed, saying he had no intention to share the video on social media as he had deleted the clip and apologised after meeting him, adding that he had no idea how it went viral.

The man said that he repents upon his action that really hurt him.

Earlier, a video went viral on social media, in which he is seen harassing Sarfaraz and harshly criticising his performance and fitness. However, the skipper didn’t respond to any abuse.



This trend of abusing Pakistani celebrities in UK is nothing new. But this time Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was received like a prince at home when he returned from England with the Champions Trophy in 2017, has become the victim.

Similar incident had occurred outside a shopping mall in London where two young batsmen of Pakistan team were reportedly targeted by some youngsters.



Pakistan are languishing in ninth place in the world cup points table, with only Afghanistan below them, after a single victory in five matches.