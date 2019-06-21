Brad Pitt felt 'satisfied' divorcing Jennifer Aniston and marrying Angelina Jolie

Amidst rumors of romance rekindling between Hollywood’s former love birds Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, the former’s statement made right before he broke up with the Friends star is making rounds on the internet.

The Fight Club actor’s statement made earlier about his 90’s to Parade magazine revealed that he held his marriage to Aniston as the reason why he felt ‘pathetic’ in that phase of life.

“I wasn’t living an interesting life myself, I think that my marriage [to actress Jennifer Aniston] had something to do with it. Trying to pretend the marriage was something that it wasn’t," he stated.

The duo had gotten hitched in 2000 having dated in 1990’s, and splitting five years after tying the knot; after which Brad had gotten together with Angelina Jolie freshly after getting done with the filming of Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

“I put much more emphasis on being a satisfied man. I’m satisfied with making true choices and finding the woman I love, Angie, and building a family that I love so much. A family is a risky venture, because the greater the love, the greater the loss. … That’s the trade-off. But I’ll take it all,"he said in the interview about Jolie.

