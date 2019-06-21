close
Fri Jun 21, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 21, 2019

Katrina Kaif's Bhaiya' creates curiosity among fans

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 21, 2019

MUMBAI: Bollywood's diva Katrina Kaif's latest post on   Instagram has made  her  fans   very curious to know  about the person she introduced  as bhaiya. 

The charming actress  shared a selfie along with celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur and captioned it: "Bhaiya and me." She also added a flower emoji. 

Soon after her post, fans turned to  search engine for  collecting details about Amit Thakur as he appeared to be a new face for most of Katrina's admirers.

In the post, Katrina looks stunning in a denim shirt  sans makeup. Farah Khan, who has worked with Katrina in the 2010 film Tees Maar Khan, wrote: "Who is this cute bhaiya?" Another celeb comment that popped up in Katrina's post was by Huma Qureshi, who wrote: "Thakur Bhaiya" and added three LOL emojis.

Katrina Kaif's post received more than 5 lakh likes within a few hours. 

View this post on Instagram

भैया and me

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on


The actress  is enjoying the success of her recently-released film Bharat, featuring Salman Khan in the titular role. Katrina will next be seen  seen sharing screen with Akshay Kumar  in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.

