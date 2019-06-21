Katrina Kaif's Bhaiya' creates curiosity among fans

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUMBAI: Bollywood's diva Katrina Kaif's latest post on Instagram has made her fans very curious to know about the person she introduced as bhaiya.
The charming actress shared a selfie along with celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur and captioned it: "Bhaiya and me." She also added a flower emoji.
Soon after her post, fans turned to search engine for collecting details about Amit Thakur as he appeared to be a new face for most of Katrina's admirers.
In the post, Katrina looks stunning in a denim shirt sans makeup. Farah Khan, who has worked with Katrina in the 2010 film Tees Maar Khan, wrote: "Who is this cute bhaiya?" Another celeb comment that popped up in Katrina's post was by Huma Qureshi, who wrote: "Thakur Bhaiya" and added three LOL emojis.
Katrina Kaif's post received more than 5 lakh likes within a few hours.
The actress is enjoying the success of her recently-released film Bharat, featuring Salman Khan in the titular role. Katrina will next be seen seen sharing screen with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.
